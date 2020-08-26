Previous
Next
happy dog day 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 1762

happy dog day 2

This is Moses in his serious face. He is a handsome fellow! Happy Dog Day!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pet portrait
August 26th, 2020  
Monica
Moses is really beautiful!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise