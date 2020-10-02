Previous
Next
apples by edorreandresen
Photo 1799

apples

Empires on the top left are a cross between a McIntosh and a Red Delicious. The Jonafree on the top right is a Fuji-type apple-sweet, crisp, juicy and mellow. Love to try new varieties!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elena Arquero ace
Such lovely colors, and I can almost taste the crisp juiciness of them all.
October 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise