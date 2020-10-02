Sign up
Photo 1799
apples
Empires on the top left are a cross between a McIntosh and a Red Delicious. The Jonafree on the top right is a Fuji-type apple-sweet, crisp, juicy and mellow. Love to try new varieties!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4754
photos
61
followers
74
following
492% complete
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
2nd October 2020 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elena Arquero
ace
Such lovely colors, and I can almost taste the crisp juiciness of them all.
October 3rd, 2020
