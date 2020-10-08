Sign up
Photo 1805
Rocky beach
Rock is a great master of life. It teaches us this simple philosophy: Stay firm!
-Mehmet Murat Ildan
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
8th October 2020 5:03pm
sheri
Nice sentiment. The rocks give the sand so much more textural interest too.
October 9th, 2020
