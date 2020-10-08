Previous
Next
Rocky beach by edorreandresen
Photo 1805

Rocky beach

Rock is a great master of life. It teaches us this simple philosophy: Stay firm!
-Mehmet Murat Ildan
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

sheri
Nice sentiment. The rocks give the sand so much more textural interest too.
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise