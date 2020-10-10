Previous
Next
Down the road by edorreandresen
Photo 1807

Down the road

Classic Michigan fall scene! The colors seem especially vibrant this year.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

sheri
Which trees are the reddest? Sugar maple? We have no trees like that here in CA.
October 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise