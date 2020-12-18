Previous
Happy place 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 1876

Happy place 2

The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together.
-William Shakespeare
18th December 2020

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Taffy
I really like the colors all entangled yet totally organized. Wonderful composition.
December 19th, 2020  
sheri
Those dyed gradients are splendid.
December 19th, 2020  
