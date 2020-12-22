Previous
Lake Michigan 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 1880

Lake Michigan 2

Lake Michigan layers were very vivid today! Breezy winter walk.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
sheri
Interesting turquoise waters beneath a darkening sky. The water seems to stand out more without the glare of the direct sun here.
December 23rd, 2020  
