Previous
Next
Batik B and W by edorreandresen
Photo 1901

Batik B and W

“Love is like a batik created from many emotional colors, it is a fabric whose pattern and brightness may vary.”

― Diane Ackerman
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise