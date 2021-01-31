Previous
glass beauties by edorreandresen
Photo 1920

glass beauties

Here are some vintage tiny glass buttons for my stitching project. I am entranced!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
