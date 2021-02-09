Previous
MI love by edorreandresen
Photo 1929

MI love

Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.
-Franklin P. Jones
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

