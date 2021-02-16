Sign up
Moody MI
And moments later Lake Michigan looked like this. The "boulders" of ice are so interesting.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
sheri
Such a neat effect of the windblown snow dunes.
February 17th, 2021
