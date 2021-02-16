Previous
Moody MI by edorreandresen
Photo 1936

Moody MI

And moments later Lake Michigan looked like this. The "boulders" of ice are so interesting.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

sheri
Such a neat effect of the windblown snow dunes.
February 17th, 2021  
