let it be by edorreandresen
Photo 1944

let it be

Sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than defending or hanging on.
-Eckhart Tolle
24th February 2021

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
