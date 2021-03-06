Previous
Ms Egg by edorreandresen
Photo 1954

Ms Egg

Haha! I got out an egg to use in a recipe. When I got ready to use it, the household artist had given it a tweak. I hooted, and naturally had to save the moment!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

eDorre Andresen

Photo Details

