Previous
Next
blue by edorreandresen
Photo 1962

blue

Blue suggests the sea and sky, and they, after all, are in actual, visible nature what is most abstract.
-Yves Klein
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise