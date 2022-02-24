Previous
Next
Kermie and rainbow by edorreandresen
Photo 2309

Kermie and rainbow

“Here’s some simple advice: Always be yourself. And don’t take yourself too seriously. And beware of advice from experts, pigs, and members of Parliament.” -Kermit
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise