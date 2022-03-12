Previous
monochrome by edorreandresen
Photo 2325

monochrome

“Don’t define your world in black and white because there is so much hiding amongst the greys.” – Unknown

12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

eDorre Andresen

edorreandresen
Photo Details

