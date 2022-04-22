Previous
Next
wall art by edorreandresen
Photo 2366

wall art

The longer you look at an object, the more abstract it becomes, and, ironically, the more real.
-Lucian Freud
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
648% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise