Photo 2695
March 17 too
Any color works if you push it to the extreme.
-Massimo Vignelli,
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
blue
,
rainbow2023
