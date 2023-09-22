Previous
Fade by edorreandresen
Fade

I returned a book to the library today hoping there would be a new dahlia bouquet. I was not disappointed!
22nd September 2023

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Louise & Ken
Like a tequila sunrise...on a tropical beach!
September 23rd, 2023  
