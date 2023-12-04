Previous
Flower joy by edorreandresen
Photo 2957

Flower joy

“A flower blossoms for its own joy.”
― Oscar Wilde
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Love your title, photo and Oscar Wilde quote. Very profound! The saying is just as life should be.... flourishing for yourself, not to impress others.
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise