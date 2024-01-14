Sign up
Photo 2998
There's always one
A group of about 40 turkeys stopped by to visit today. This one figured out how to "roost" on the top of the bird feeder and have some suet. What an acrobat!
14th January 2024
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th January 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turkey
Issi Bannerman
ace
Too funny. Great capture.
January 15th, 2024
