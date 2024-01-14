Previous
There's always one by edorreandresen
Photo 2998

There's always one

A group of about 40 turkeys stopped by to visit today. This one figured out how to "roost" on the top of the bird feeder and have some suet. What an acrobat!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
821% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Too funny. Great capture.
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise