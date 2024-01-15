Sign up
Photo 2999
Whisker
“The way to get on with a cat is to treat it as an equal – or even better, as the superior it knows itself to be.” – Elizabeth Peters
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th January 2024 6:13pm
Tags
cat
sleep
gray
whisker
Dawn
ace
Cute
January 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
LOVE this!
January 16th, 2024
