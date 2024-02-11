Sign up
Previous
Photo 3026
Flower fix
“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”
—Will Rogers
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7208
photos
101
followers
96
following
365 Two
Views
3
Public
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th February 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
flowers
Issi Bannerman
ace
So very true! Move on. Lovely image.
February 12th, 2024
