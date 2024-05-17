Sign up
Photo 3122
Otter creek
Here's another stop on my way home. One way you look is the creek and the other way is Lake Michigan. Grateful!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th May 2024 3:54pm
Tags
otter creek
