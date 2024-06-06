Previous
Soft and Fuzzy by edorreandresen
Soft and Fuzzy

The trick to forgetting the big picture is to look at everything close-up.
-Chuck Palahniuk
6th June 2024

Mark St Clair ace
So lovely!
June 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the softness of this.
June 7th, 2024  
