One by edorreandresen
Photo 3143

One

Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time.
-Ron Hall
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman ace
Very true. Nice image.
June 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful flower and beautiful quote.
June 8th, 2024  
