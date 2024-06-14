Previous
First by edorreandresen
kayak ride of the season! Bit windy so lots of paddling fun.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful colours.
June 15th, 2024  
Tia ace
Such a beautiful day for it. Great pov and lovely colours.
June 15th, 2024  
