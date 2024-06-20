Previous
Centered by edorreandresen
Photo 3156

Centered

The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway.
-Mother Teresa
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2024  
