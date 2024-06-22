Previous
Feather ball by edorreandresen
Photo 3158

Feather ball

A fun find at a local gallery. According to the card that came with it, the feather is a representation of a dream or goal. The glass surrounding the feather protects the dream until it can fly.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
865% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How wonderful and what a beautiful artistic creation.
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise