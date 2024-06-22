Sign up
Photo 3158
Photo 3158
Feather ball
A fun find at a local gallery. According to the card that came with it, the feather is a representation of a dream or goal. The glass surrounding the feather protects the dream until it can fly.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
glass
,
feather
,
feather ball
Issi Bannerman
ace
How wonderful and what a beautiful artistic creation.
June 23rd, 2024
