Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3191
Pretty faces
Life is your art. An open, aware heart is your camera. A oneness with your world is your film.
-Ansel Adams
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7538
photos
108
followers
97
following
874% complete
View this month »
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Latest from all albums
3188
4344
3189
4345
3190
4346
4347
3191
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th July 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose of sharon
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful flowers, capture and words! Fav.
July 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
July 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close