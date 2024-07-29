Sign up
Previous
Photo 3195
View from Cottonwood
Love the textures of the sand in this shot. Tonight was a wonderful yoga hike at a favorite trail. The views are splendid and the rain was only a sprinkle.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7546
photos
107
followers
97
following
875% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th July 2024 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
cottonwood
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the idea of your yoga hikes! Lovely image.
July 30th, 2024
