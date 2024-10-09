Previous
Was once red by edorreandresen
Photo 3267

Was once red

Life is a lot like jazz... it's best when you improvise.
-George Gershwin
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Neat old building. Great capture.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise