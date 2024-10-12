Previous
Not Orange by edorreandresen
Photo 3270

Not Orange

"White is associated with purity because the entire spectrum is functioning in unity. White is a healing color."
-Tae Yun Kim
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise