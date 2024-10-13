Sign up
Previous
Photo 3271
Nature's peace
Allow nature's peace to flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. -John Muir
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
2
2
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7698
photos
100
followers
96
following
896% complete
View this month »
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
Latest from all albums
3268
4424
3269
4425
3270
4426
3271
4427
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th October 2023 2:37pm
Tags
yellow
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
L. H.
ace
Beautiful!
October 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely golden glow
October 14th, 2024
