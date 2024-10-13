Previous
Nature's peace by edorreandresen
Nature's peace

Allow nature's peace to flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. -John Muir
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Beautiful!
October 14th, 2024  
Lovely golden glow
October 14th, 2024  
