Photo 3291
Sunny smile
"Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a manner of traveling." —Margaret Lee Runbeck
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st November 2024 5:18pm
Tags
yellow
flower
