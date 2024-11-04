Sign up
Photo 3293
Seth Thomas
This clock has had a long history in the family. Note the date 1880 and it keeps great time! As long as I remember to wind it.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd November 2024 11:45am
Tags
vintage
,
clock
,
inside
,
seth thomas
