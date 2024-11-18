Previous
Green door by edorreandresen
Photo 3307

Green door

"There's a door," he whispered. "Where does it go?" "It stays where it is, I think," said Rincewind.

Terry Pratchett
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Babs ace

Fabulous textures. fav.
November 19th, 2024  
Alli W
I love the bright colours and all those different textures
November 19th, 2024  
