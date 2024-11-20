Previous
Dotty by edorreandresen
Photo 3309

Dotty

“The two most engaging powers of a photograph are to make new things familiar and familiar things new.”
– William Thackeray
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Great capture and quote. Nice blue tones.
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact