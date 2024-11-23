Previous
Incoming by edorreandresen
Photo 3312

Incoming

Love this shot of the flicker landing on the feeder. You can see some of the beautiful bright yellow feathers. The woodpecker on the other side of the feeder seems unphased.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact