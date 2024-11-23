Sign up
Previous
Photo 3312
Incoming
Love this shot of the flicker landing on the feeder. You can see some of the beautiful bright yellow feathers. The woodpecker on the other side of the feeder seems unphased.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7780
photos
104
followers
97
following
907% complete
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3309
4465
3310
4466
3311
4467
3312
4468
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
22nd November 2024 4:18am
feeder
,
flicker
