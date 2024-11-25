Previous
Beach by edorreandresen
Photo 3314

Beach

. “I could never stay long enough on the shore; the tang of the untainted, fresh, and free air was like a cool, quieting thought.”
– Helen Keller
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact