Photo 3315
Content
I don't look for bliss, just contentment.
-Alison Krauss
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7786
photos
104
followers
97
following
908% complete
View this month »
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3312
4468
3313
4469
3314
4470
3315
4471
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
13th April 2014 12:36pm
Tags
gray
,
paws
,
grayling
