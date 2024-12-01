Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3320
Stormy Kromer
I made a little snowguy with 3 retired woolie dryer balls, knit a quick scarf and used a Stormy Kromer ornament as the hat.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7796
photos
104
followers
97
following
909% complete
View this month »
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
Latest from all albums
3317
4473
3318
4474
3319
4475
3320
4476
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st December 2024 3:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
scarf
,
snowguy
,
stormy kromer
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice whimsy, and good work too!
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close