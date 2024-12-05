Previous
Heart by edorreandresen
Heart

Today's treat cuz I was "good" at Physical Therapy. Yum!
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
