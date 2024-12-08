Previous
Park by edorreandresen
Photo 3327

Park

“It is life, I think, to watch the water. A man can learn so many things.”
-Nicholas Sparks
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
911% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely layers
December 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
The water is such a pretty color!
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact