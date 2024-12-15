Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Snowy nose
You can't get too much winter in the winter.
-Robert Frost
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
woods
,
deer
