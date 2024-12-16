Sign up
Photo 3335
Needles
All knitting is choreography.
-Clara Parkes
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7826
photos
105
followers
97
following
913% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th December 2024 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
knitting
,
needles
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent!
December 17th, 2024
