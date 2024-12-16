Previous
Needles by edorreandresen
Photo 3335

Needles

All knitting is choreography.

-Clara Parkes
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
913% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent!
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact