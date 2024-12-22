Sign up
Previous
Photo 3341
Snow corner
"Snow is…a beautiful reminder of life and all its quirks. It makes me pause. Think. Stay still. Even my mind takes the hint. It makes me feel giddy. Like a kid." —R.B. O’Brien
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7838
photos
105
followers
97
following
915% complete
View this month »
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
Latest from all albums
3338
4494
3339
4495
3340
4496
3341
4497
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
21st December 2024 4:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
deck
,
table
