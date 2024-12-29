Sign up
Previous
Photo 3348
Gumball
Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.
-Jonathan Huie
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7852
photos
105
followers
97
following
917% complete
View this month »
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
19th November 2012 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sweetgum
Wylie
ace
Lovely dof
December 30th, 2024
