Previous
Shovel by edorreandresen
Photo 3356

Shovel

While wandering in the archives, I found this well-loved shovel shot! Great on a winter day!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
919% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact