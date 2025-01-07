Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3357
Bark
I was coming to realize that the real magician was light itself.
-Edward Steichen
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7870
photos
106
followers
98
following
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3354
4510
3355
4511
3356
4512
3357
4513
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th January 2025 4:25pm
Tags
tree
,
vintage
,
bark
