Previous
Knex by edorreandresen
Photo 3359

Knex

“Light is a thing that cannot be reproduced, but must be represented by something else – by color.”
- Paul Cezanne
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact